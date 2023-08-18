Acts 5:41, “And they departed from the presence of the council, rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer shame for His name.”

Paul said in the Bible that he wanted to know Him, the power of His resurrection and the fellowship of His sufferings, being made conformable unto His death. Many times God lets His saints go through times of suffering so that we may feel the way God feels when men reject Him. Persecution will come for the Christian, but remember, it is for Christ’s sake. There is also a blessing that comes when you are called upon to suffer for Him.

Let us look at Matthew 5:11 & 12, “Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.”

Count it all joy that you were counted worthy to suffer for Him!

