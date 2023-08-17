Southern State Community College Foundation has announced Katelynn Crichton, of Washington Court House, as the recipient of the Katie Bailey Memorial Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.

Crichton graduated from Fayette Christian School in 2022 and is pursuing a major in medical assisting at Southern State, with the goal of working in a pediatric office one day.

The Katie Bailey Memorial Scholarship was established in 2021 to honor the sudden passing of Katie Bailey, a former Southern State graduate. This $750 Katie Bailey Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a Southern State student who is pursuing a certificate or degree in the Medical Assisting program.

SSCC President Nicole Roades added, “Undoubtedly, Katie left a legacy that should inspire future healthcare professionals. This memorial scholarship is a testament to the impression that she made during her young life. We applaud Dr. Mehnert for his acknowledgment of her legacy and leveraging it to support future health professionals. Katelynn is an excellent choice to carry forth this goodwill and to honor Katie.”

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, please visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml. For more information on the stewardship role of the SSCC Foundation, please visit www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml.