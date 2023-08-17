The Miami Trace Local School District recently held its “All Staff Opening Day Event,” which began with the Marching Panther Pride Band Members joining the staff and playing the fight song, alma mater, and various numbers from their halftime show.

Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser then welcomed the entire staff (including all new employees) and invited the following persons to the podium:

– Adam Lynch, invocation

– Dave Miller, board president’s message

– Cari Wilson, financial updates

– Judge Mary King, juvenile court updates

– Debbie Bryant, United Way updates

– Rob Enochs and Jack Anders, school safety updates

– Morgan Olaker, district strategic plan updates

– Casey Enochs and Danielle Seymour, wellness plan updates

– Rob Andrews (Class of 2003) and Dr. Allison Smith (Class of 2010), alumni speakers

Andrews is currently a teacher with Beavercreek City Schools. His message centered on the work ethic and pride that was instilled in him as a student-athlete attending Miami Trace.

Dr. Smith is currently employed with Otterbein University as an associate athletic trainer and part-time faculty member. She highlighted her fond memories of attending Miami Trace Schools and her consistent reminder from teachers to always “make good choices.” She encouraged staff members to always remember their “Why” and never forget the impact they have on students.

“Alumni speakers have become a tradition for us at Miami Trace. Hearing from them is so rewarding, and we are grateful they return and give their time to send us into another school year with reminders and motivation,” said Pittser.

Following the alumni speakers, Pittser provided her closing remarks:

“Making transitions…maintaining tradition. In order to know where we are heading as we make transitions, it is important to know where we have been — tradition!

“The past, the present and the future are in the name, Miami Trace. The name, Miami Trace, actually stems from the trails or traces of the Miami Native Americans who inhabited the Ohio Valley. In addition, former educators and administrators would share that great pride and determination are in the name, Miami Trace.

“In November of 1954, voters approved the merger of eight local districts into one. The effective date of consolidation with the first Miami Trace Local Board of Education occurred in July 1955.

“Mr. Floyd Hoppes, who served as president of the first board, is quoted as saying, ‘Once they decided what they wanted, people bonded together — they formed relationships and they were proud of what they were working for.’

“Miami Trace High School opened in 1962 — making Fayette County the first county in Ohio to have complete consolidation with one high school for the rural areas of the county. To be the first in anything in life brings a strong sense of pride. The work and planning by the early boards of the district are representative of that same pride we exert today.

“As time passed, needs arose to address the numerous individual buildings in the district leading to the discussion of consolidating, once again, for the betterment of students in Fayette County. In 2008, the current elementary school opened. In 2009, the central office was relocated and opened. In 2010, the bus garage was built, then in 2011, we opened the doors to Miami Trace Middle School, and in 2019, we entered Miami Trace High School and Learning Center.

“The central campus puzzle was complete yet the mission to provide a quality education with opportunities and relationships remains. The world around us is ever changing, but there is no doubt that staff members at Miami Trace work to uphold the pride that this organization was based upon.

“I wish each of you a rewarding school year that makes you MT Proud!”