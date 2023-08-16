The first Frontier Athletic Conference match for girls golf was hosted by Jackson at Franklin Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Hillsboro won the team portion and Aubrey Arnold of Jackson was the individual medalist.

Hillsboro finished with a team score of 234, followed by Miami Trace with 235, McClain with 236, and Washington with 245. Chillicothe and Jackson did not have enough golfers to register a team score.

For Hillsboro, junior Emma Yochum led with a 51, followed by senior Grace Watson with a 58, junior Halle Jones with a 61, junior Addy Knauff with a 64, sophomore Reagan Leeth with a 66, and sophomore Rylea Scarberry also with a 66.

For Miami Trace, junior Emily Reeves shot a 49, freshman Alison Reeves shot a 61, freshman Ashlynd Hippely shot a 62, freshmen Emily Keaton and Karli Wilson each shot a 63, and freshman Alexis May shot a 67.

For McClain, junior Abby Lovett shot a 54, sophomore Kaylin Sterling shot a 59, junior Kallie Posey shot a 61, sophomore Avery Murphy shot a 62, senior Jacolyn Bolender shot a 64, and sophomore Rylee Perkins shot a 64.

For Washington, sophomore Faith Wynne shot a 47, junior Gwendolyn Duncan shot a 64, freshman Addison Yahn shot a 67, and freshman Kaylee Perkins shot a 67 as well to round out the scoring.

For Chillicothe, senior Addison Smith shot a 56, senior Morgan Webb shot a 58, and sophomore Qiuchengxi Su shot a 64.

For Jackson, sophomore Aubrey Arnold shot a 41, junior Alia Rippeth shot a 60, and freshman Ava Jenkins shot a 66.

After the first FAC match of the season, the current standings have Hillsboro in first at 5-0, Miami Trace in second at 4-1, McClain in third at 3-2, Washington in fourth at 2-3, and Chillicothe and Jackson are tied for fifth at 0-4-1.

The next FAC match will take place at Chillicothe Country Club on Wednesday Aug. 16.