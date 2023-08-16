The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently recognized the Fayette Co. Travel & Tourism Bureau as the Business of the Month. From left to right, Kristy Bowers (Chamber), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Association), Stephanie Dunham (Fayette Co. Travel & Tourism Bureau), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), and Scott Eckles (Home Financial). Submitted photo

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month is the Fayette Co. Travel & Tourism Bureau. This informational organization promotes tourism in Fayette County through regional and statewide marketing efforts. Its mission is to promote the historical significance, points of interest and activities for travel, tourism, and the hospitality industry in Fayette County.

The bureau first opened in 1999 and is governed by a board of appointed representatives – Christina Collins, City of Washington Court House; Dan Dean, Fayette County Commissioner; Jeff Hoppes, Jefferson Township; Stephanie Stewart, Village of Jeffersonville; Amanda Wickline, Village of Octa; Wes Wilson, member at large; and supported by Executive Director, Stephanie Dunham.

Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau produces an annual visitor guide featuring all Fayette County has to offer to potential visitors, including listings of local shopping, dining, lodging, calendar of events, recreation and more. Approximately 15,000 visitor guides are printed and distributed throughout Ohio and beyond through partnerships with AD-Rack, Henley Distribution, and the Ohio Travel Pavilion.

The Bureau offers grant assistance for events and recreational activities that bring in new and repeat visitors to Fayette County. They are now accepting grant applications for 2024. Grant applications can be found on its website at www.visitfayco.com/about-us/grant-program.

Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau is here to share all the amazing reasons to visit, live, work and play in southwest Ohio. Stop by the office, located at 101 E. East St., Washington C.H., to pick up a free visitor guide, maps and more.