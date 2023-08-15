Washington senior Siddhi Patel plays a volley during a third singles match against Unioto Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The Washington High School girls tennis team hosted the team from Unioto High School Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Conditions were cloudy skies, breezy and cooler than normal for this time of year.

Unioto won the match, taking all five courts.

At first singles, Jillian Frederick lost to Ater, 2-6, 0-6.

Kate Bailey fell to Lamerson at second singles, 0-6, 0-6.

At third singles, Siddhi Patel lost to Lewis, 1-6, 1-6.

Sam Dallmayer and Adysun Bartruff lost at first doubles to Sowers and Detty, 1-6, 0-6.

At second doubles, Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods lost to Cottrill and Mash, 1-6, 1-6.

Washington (0-3 on the season) is scheduled to play at London Wednesday, Aug. 16, then host Chillicothe for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday. Normal starting time for weekday matches is 4:30 p.m.