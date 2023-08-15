JACKSON — The third Frontier Athletic Conference boys golf match took place on Monday, Aug. 14 at Franklin Valley Golf Course. Coming into the contest, Washington and Chillicothe were tied atop the FAC standings at 9-1 overall.

Chillicothe went 5-0 on Monday to gain sole possession of first place in the conference. Washington went 4-1, Jackson went 3-2, Miami Trace went 2-3, Hillsboro went 1-4, and McClain went 0-5.

As a team, Chillicothe shot a 157 with Aidan Fischer and Vincent Haller sharing medalist honors with scores of 37 each. Kooper Elliott shot a 40, Kaleb Elliott shot a 43, Kaiden Koch shot a 44, and Jackson Oyer shot a 46 to round out the Cavalier scoring.

Washington shot a 162 and was led by Will Miller with a 38, followed by John Wall and Luke Crabtree with a 41 each, Garrett Wahl with a 42, Cooper Robertson with a 44, and Isaiah Wynne with a 51.

Jackson shot a 172 and was led by Peyton Hill and Rylan Wyant who both shot a 42, Parker Holsteion with a 43, Noah Ernst with a 45, Garison Marcum with a 46, and Tristan Tipton with a 50.

Miami Trace shot a 181 and was led by Cade Whitaker with a 44, Brady Armstrong and Emerson Shannon each with a 45, Corbin Melvin with a 47, Kaden Noble with a 51, and Jonah Goddard with a 60.

Hillsboro shot a 190 and was led by Tate Davis with a 45, Logan Zurface and Conner Kelch with a 47 each, Walker Pence with a 51, Jase Huffman with a 52, and Logan Barton with a 60.

McClain shot a 197 and was led by Jeremy Webb with a 46, Carter Nelson with a 47, Leland Ewry with a 50, and Alex Perie with a 54.

After Monday’s competition, Chillicothe leads the FAC with a record of 14-1 while Washington is 13-2, Miami Trace is 8-7, Jackson is 7-8, Hillsboro is 3-12, and McClain is 0-15.

The next FAC match for boys golf is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 21 at the Hillsboro Elks at 4 p.m.