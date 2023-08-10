There was a two-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of Glenn Avenue and Kathryn Street in the city Thursday, Aug. 10 around 4:30 p.m. Agencies responding to the scene included the Washington Police Department, the Washington Fire Department and Fayette EMS. One person was taken the hospital to be checked out. No further information on the accident was available Thursday afternoon.
Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald
