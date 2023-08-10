10th-annual Bloomingburg Community Day this Saturday

BLOOMINGBURG — The Village of Bloomingburg will be hosting its 10th-annual Community Day event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., which will feature several activities for locals to enjoy.

The opening ceremonies will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by the Bloomingburg Hall of Fame ceremony. There are two inductees for 2023: Dr. Donald Mossbarger and Harry Woodfork.

Following the ceremony, multiple live performances will take place. These performances include Paul Blankenship, THIRTY OT 6, and The Smokin’ Ham Band.

The Dragin’ Angels car show will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Cross Street near Pettit’s Grocery.

In terms of food and beverage, several food trucks and vendors will be on hand for the festivities. The annual Bloomingburg Paint Marion Fish Fry will go on from 11 a.m. until there is no fish left to sell.

A pie baking contest will be another event to behold on Saturday.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to participate in a 50/50 raffle in which prizes include two bicycles, a $150 Visa gift card, a wheelbarrow full of food, and a 50-inch television, among others.

Other activities include balloon animals, bouncy houses, a children’s train ride, bull riding, community-wide yard sales, and several craft vendor booths.

The festivities and raffle items for Saturday are almost exclusively sponsored by local businesses and churches.