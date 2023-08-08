DeWine announces $6.2M for roadwork improvements at Honda site

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that $6.2 million in Roadwork Development Grant funding will go to Fayette County to support roadwork improvements to Bluegrass Boulevard in Jefferson Township.

The Ohio Controlling Board approved the grant during its Monday meeting, according to a news release.

“Today’s investment is about much more than road improvements,” said DeWine. “It’s a demonstration of our commitment to Ohio’s communities, businesses, and residents. We are doing what it takes to create and bring jobs to our state and support our communities in their expansion endeavors.”

Improvements to Bluegrass Boulevard will support economic development in Jefferson Township, including Fayette County’s industrial park — home to the site of the new LGES/Honda electric battery facility announced in October 2022. Grant funds will support the construction of approximately one mile of new roadway with a roundabout and a 60-foot span bridge.

“This work is critical to current and future infrastructure needs in Fayette County,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “As we create jobs and opportunities in our communities, we’re also supporting the infrastructure needed for this growth.”

The new joint venture facility — located at the Fayette County mega-site at the I-71/US 35 intersection — is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, with an annual production capacity of approximately 40GWh. The joint venture aims to start mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries in 2025, to be supplied exclusively to Honda auto plants to produce EVs to be sold in North America.

Honda plans to start selling models built on its own EV underpinnings starting in 2026, but it will also continue to co-develop affordable EVs with GM, to be built by Honda, according to a news release. The Japanese automaker plans to introduce 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2030, with plans to sell all zero-emission automobiles by 2040.

The Roadwork Development Grant Program, also known as the 629 Program, provides grants to local jurisdictions with an economic development project to assist with eligible public roadwork improvements and aids employers in creating or preserving employment opportunities.