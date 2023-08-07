Firefighters battle a blaze at 11869 Post Road Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos No injuries in Post Road house fire No injuries in Post Road house fire

MADISON TWP. — Several departments responded to a house fire at 11869 Post Road on Sunday evening.

According to Tri-County Fire Department Chief Dave Taylor, firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. on Sunday and it took around two hours to get the fire under control.

Other responding units included the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomingburg Paint Marion Joint Fire Association, Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District, and Fayette County EMS.

There were no residents inside the home when the fire occurred, and the residence was deemed a total loss according to Taylor.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.