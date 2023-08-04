Fayette County events/meetings calendar

Ohio Tax Free weekend and Food Truck Rally – Aug. 4-6

Destination Outlets, 8000 Factory Shops Blvd., Jeffersonville.

Join Destination Outlets for Ohio Tax Free Weekend and annual Food Truck Rally. Ohio Tax Free Weekend will occur on Aug. 4 – 6. Food Truck Rally in the parking lot facing Interstate 71. Enjoy super savings and delicious food all weekend long.

Airport Runway Run 5K – Aug. 5

Fayette County Airport, 2770 State Route 38 NE, Washington Court House.

Join the Fayette County Airport for its sixth-annual 5K Runway Run. Walk, run, stroll the runway and stick around for a pancake breakfast. Registration begins at 7 a.m., the run begins at 8 a.m. All proceeds benefit Kamp Dovetail and Honor Flights.

Fun Free Evening at the Jeffersonville Pool – Aug. 8

Jeffersonville Pool, 42 Colonial Drive, Jeffersonville

Join the Jeffersonville Pool for a free, fun, family-friendly evening on Aug. 8, 6-8 p.m. All are welcome.

Republican Women’s Club meeting – Aug. 10

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Evelyn Pentzer Room, 105 East St. in Washington C.H. New members are welcome.

Tri-County Battle of The Bands – Aug. 11

Downtown Washington Court House, South Main Street

The second-annual Tri County Battle of the Bands between Highland, Fayette and Clinton counties. The three counties have joined forces to bring their best band representing their county. This year’s event will be held in Fayette County in downtown Washington Court House on South Main Street. Bring a lawn chair and come cheer on your favorite band or listen to a new band you never heard.

Shoppin’ & Rockin’ Shop Hop – Aug. 11

Main Street Fayette, 105 N. Main St., Washington Court House.

Shoppin’ & Rockin’ Shop Hop is in conjunction with the Tri-County Battle of the Bands. Mark your calendars. More information to come.

Republican Women’s Club Legacy Reception – Aug. 17

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club will hold its annual “Legacy Reception Celebrating Ohio Republican Women” on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at The Kline Center at Heritage Memorial Church, 1867 in Washington Court House. The keynote speaker will be Republican Senate Majority Whip Theresa Gavanone. The caterer for the dinner is “Farmer’s Pantry.” The cost is $20 per person or you may become a host for the event for $100 (which includes two dinner tickets). Mail your check to: Fayette County Republican Women’s Club, PO Box 463, Washington Court House OH 43160. Reservations must be made by Aug. 10. For additional information, please contact FCRWC President Jane Lynch at (740) 500-8912.