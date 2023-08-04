Fayette Co. annual field day set for Aug. 15

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County is known for its rich heritage in the agricultural industry. What better place for an agronomy, precision agriculture, and agricultural technology field day?

On Aug. 15, the Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, the Fayette County Agronomy Committee, and the Fayette County Extension Office will hold their annual field day and agronomy plot demonstrations. The event will be held at the Fayette County Research and Demonstration Farm, located northeast of Washington C.H. at 2770 Old Route 38, at the Fayette County Airport.

The field day will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to attend and will include lunch. Certified Crop Advisor credits will also be available for the various sessions of the event.

The event will begin promptly at 9 a.m. with live field demonstrations being conducted by Progressive Edge Ag. Services, LLC, which handles Precision Planting equipment and technology. Eric Tipton will be guiding the discussions in the field of recently planted corn and corn that will be planted on the day of the event.

Along with planting demonstrations, there will be demonstrations with spray drones and dry spreading drones used for seeding cover crops and applying fertilizers. In the equipment building, the speakers will include Todd Janzen, from the Janzen Schroeder Agricultural Law office, discussing, “Ag. data legal issues, whose data is it anyway?”

Elizabeth Hawkins, from the Ohio State University, will be speaking about “moisture and temperature monitoring in different field management conditions.”

In addition, Vinayak Shedekar, from the Ohio State University, will be covering “Too much or too little? Managing water for row crops.”

Our lunchtime speakers will include Jamie Gentry, from the Enterprise Advisory Group, to discuss the economic development and changes in Fayette County, and representatives from the National and Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers will give updates on state and national activities the organization has been monitoring and participating in.

Beyond the educational sessions, agricultural equipment, technology, lending, marketing, seed, and chemical companies will be available throughout the event to answer questions and display their newest, innovative products. If you are interested in being an exhibitor, there is still availability to participate. Go to fayette.osu.edu to download a registration form to become an exhibitor.

At lunch, a drawing will take place for Corn and Wheat Grower members. The drawing includes two gift certificates for $500, one for seed and one for equipment parts at participating businesses. Membership is available on the day of the event, and members can win one of the gift certificates. Winners must be present to win.

At 8:30 a.m., Fayette County Public Health and Adena Fayette Medical Center will also be present to offer health screenings. Make sure to sign up before 9:30 a.m. if you want to have a health screening done and please fast prior to the health screening for blood testing. Also, at 8:30 a.m., the Fayette County 4-H program will have complimentary coffee and breakfast sandwiches available to participants. Carson’s Farmhouse Favorites will be serving lunch, and do not forget the homemade ice cream, sponsored by Beck’s and Seed Consultants.

The Southwest Ohio Corn Growers and the Fayette County Agronomy Club would like to thank our 2023 show sponsors, Seed Consultants, Seed Genetics Direct, Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association, Valero Renewables, and the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau.

At 6:30 p.m., the Fayette County Farm Bureau organization will be hosting its 2023 Annual Meeting in the equipment building at the event site. For tickets and additional information, contact the Fayette County Farm Bureau office directly at 937-382-4407.

Questions about any portion of the day’s events can be directed to either:

Ken Ford, Fayette County ANR Educator at 740-335-1150, [email protected]; or Brooks Warner, Clinton County ANR Educator at 937-382-0901, [email protected].

For the most up-to-date information go to: www.fayette.osu.edu.