Enjoy summer while it lasts at the Farmers Market

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — While those of us who love the longer days of summer may cringe slightly with the arrival of August – it’s been more than a month since the summer solstice and the beginning of the shortening of the days and August typically brings high heat indices – there is certainly something special to celebrate this August.

During August 2023, we will have not just two full moons, but two super moons. A super moon is “when the full moon happens at (or very near) the exact time when the moon is closest to us in its orbit (https://www.almanac.com/content/full-moon-august).”

Hopefully, with this beautiful weather, everyone was able to see this first full moon, the Sturgeon Moon this past Tuesday, Aug. 1. Now, mark your calendars in anticipation of the Blue Moon, which will peak at 9:36 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. This August, with our unbelievably cooler temperatures (compared to July) and these two beautiful moons, turns out to be the perfect month for sweet corn and tomatoes, jams and breads, state fair meandering, porch sitting, picnic table dining, stretched out star gazing. Have fun. Look up. Be aware.

We don’t want you gazing at the sky when attending the Saturday Fayette County Farmers Market, except perhaps as you enjoy the music of Dave Zine, Appalachian balladeer (acoustic country, rock and bluegrass). Stroll the market and stop to listen and tap your feet. Parents will also want to make a point of stopping by the community guest tent to learn about free parenting groups as well as one to one parenting support. The Positive Parenting Program (Triple P) at Nationwide Children’s Hospital gives parents and caregivers simple, practical ideas to help with common parenting issues and challenging behavior. And for the ever popular children’s activity, Mrs. Debra will host a Veggie Matching Game at the Info Booth Activity/Craft Table. Winners (aka all kids) get a piece of candy and their own Veggie Matching Game.

And for this Saturday and the next, Modern Woodmen members will hold a food and supply drive at the Farmers Market to benefit the Dream Center on Rose Avenue. Items for their community meals will be collected. Needed items include spaghetti, macaroni, pasta sauce, Velveeta, rice, instant potatoes, taco shells, pork and beans, corn, green beans, gravy, chili, and taco seasoning as well as paper plates, nine oz plastic cups, paper bowls, plastic forks, plastic spoons, toilet tissue, paper towels, 30 gallon trash bags, foil wrap, and Clorox wipes. The Dream Center has grown to provide for physical concerns within the community ranging from food, clothing, material assistance, budgeting, and other life skills training designed to provide a hand up to those seeking new life opportunities. Modern Woodmen improves the quality of life for members and the communities where they live, work and play. This is done through financial guidance and social, educational, and volunteer activities. It’s all part of what makes them unique as a fraternal financial services organization. For more information, contact Dan Mayo 937-725-0445.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crochet dishcloths and pot scrubbers, beaded pens, key chains and wax melts.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): 10 flavors of salsa and 4 flavors of salad dressings. Sampling sweet chili sauce. Apple butter now available.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): New yarn, dog treats, popsicle holders, loveys, scarves and fingerless gloves, baking mixes and animal baskets.

Engeti (Alana Walters): pies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, yeast rolls, bread, cookies, sugar scrub.

Fiddle Dee Pet Sets (Ellie Wait): Over the collar dog bandanas, scrunchie and headbands for humans.

Gerhardt/King Farms (Kevin Gerhardt & Jeff King): limted sweet white corn, new red and Yukon Gold potatoes, onions and cherry tomatoes.

Grounded Few (Christina Fox): Handmade candles, wax melts, bracelets, necklaces, keychains, stickers and home décor including pieces of preserved moss, dried flowers, and embroideries.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Karyn’s Kreations (Karyn Brunton): Crocheted items.

Red Hot Baking Co (Alondra Ridenour): Cookies: S’mores, chocolate chip, Reese’s pieces, peanut butter filled, sugar and m&m. Brownies and chocolate covered pretzels.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted freshly roasted coffee (beans and ground).

The Casual Gourmet (Jason Gilmore): Variety of baked goods.

The Jam Man (David Persinger): Many assorted jams/jellies (PEACH FLAMINGO back in stock, also BLACK RASPBERRY JAM & PLUM JAM). Samples available. Zucchini bread.

The Pie Lady and S. Plymouth Raw Honey (Julie & Dennis Mosny): local raw honey and honeycomb, black raspberry, cherry, strawberry, peach, rhubarb, strawberry rhubarb, apple and blackberry pies, oatmeal raisin cookies, buns bars, banana cake with old-fashioned burnt butter icing, cinni mini’s and cinnamon rolls.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Bread, other baked goods, sewing crafts.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh spring produce including sweet corn, zucchini, home grown tomatoes (cherry, slicing, heirloom), green beans, onions, cucumbers, new potatoes, peppers and more. Variety of potted plants.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.