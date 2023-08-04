A mid-afternoon treat for hot, summer days

Hello!

I’m loving this hot weather. This is the time of year I feel like I just come alive, long hot summer days!

I’m outside a lot of the day and just enjoying the heat. I don’t want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, besides canning and freezing things from my garden, but I do have to eat. So, I try to find things to cook that don’t take a lot of time.

This dish is a dessert, but not. I have made this to eat with a meal and just not on the side as a dessert. It can be just a dessert, or it sure makes a nice mid-afternoon treat. Cool, creamy and delicious.

Whatever time of day you decide to eat this, it’s always welcomed and so simple.

With just a handful of ingredients, nobody ever knows how quick and simple this dish actually is.

Frozen fruit salad

Eight-ounce block of cream cheese, softened

Eight-ounce cup of cool whip

2 (15 ounce) cans of fruit cocktail in juice, well drained (do not use heavy syrup)

½ cup maraschino cherries, drained and cut in half

2 cups of mini marshmallows

Directions

Spray a 9×13 dish with nonstick spray.

In the bowl beat cream cheese until smooth and fluffy

Fold in cool whip

Add in fruit cocktail and cherries and marshmallows mix with spoon until completely blended and coated in the cream cheese mixture.

Press into a prepared baking dish covered with plastic wrap and freeze for at least two hours.

Remove from the freezer about 15 minutes before you plan on serving to allow the fruit salad to thaw enough to cut.

Cut into squares and enjoy!