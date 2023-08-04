A memorial: ‘She hath done what she could’

Mark 14: 8&9, “She hath done what she could: she is come aforehand to anoint my body to the burying. Verily, I say unto you, Wheresoever this gospel shall be preached throughout the whole world, this also that she hath done shall be spoken of for a memorial or her.”

This is the account of Mary of Bethany when she had a box of ointment of very precious spikenard. She broke the box and poured it on the head of the Lord Jesus. Then Jesus said to leave her alone. That is don’t criticize her. She had done what she could.

I want you to notice her work. First of all, it was a spiritual work. It was to anoint His body. Secondly, it was an eternal work, which has been spoken about now for almost 1,900 years. Thirdly, it was a criticized work. Some had indignation saying, “Why was this waste made?”

Fourthly, it was a Christ-centered work. Jesus said that she had wrought a good work on Him. Last of all, it wasn’t as much as others, but I like her commendation that she had done what she could.

How about you, have you done what you could?

