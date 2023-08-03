Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer prepares for the next pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

By The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer settled down after a shaky start to win his debut for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers, striking out nine over six innings and getting help from his new teammates as they beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Thursday.

Four of Chicago’s first five batters reached base in a three-run first inning when Scherzer (10-4) threw 37 pitches. The White Sox then had three singles in the second, though Scherzer benefitted from a double-play grounder and an inning-ending strikeout to prevent any more runs.

Scherzer, acquired from the New York Mets in a trade over the weekend and signed through next season, allowed seven singles and walked two. The right-hander retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, with seven of his strikeouts coming in that span. A week after his 39th birthday, he threw 70 of 105 pitches for strikes, with 21 of those swing-and-miss strikes.

Mitch Garver led off the Rangers’ fourth against Touki Toussaint (1-4) with a homer that tied it at 3. Three batters later, Marcus Semien homered for the second game in a row to put Texas ahead to stay.

Will Smith worked the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Lorenzen threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut as Philadelphia beat Miami.

Acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Lorenzen (6-7) scattered six hits and struck out five.

J.T. Realmuto homered off Johnny Cueto (0-3) and singled after a bruised right hand forced the Phillies’ star catcher to miss the last two games. Bryce Harper had two hits for Philadelphia, which won three in the four-game series against its NL East and wild-card rivals.

Seranthony Dominguez relieved Lorenzen and pitched the ninth for his second save.

Miami’s Luis Arraez singled in four at-bats and his major league-leading batting average dropped to .377. Bryan De La Cruz’ hit a solo homer in the seventh for the Marlins.

ROYALS 9, METS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer tossed eight innings of three-hit ball, Bobby Witt Jr. and Drew Waters hit homers, and the suddenly hot Kansas City Royals blew out the free-falling New York Mets to wrap up their second straight series sweep.

The last-place Royals had won just four of their first 33 series this season, but squeaked out three wins over Minnesota before taking three from the Mets, a club they had never swept in franchise history.

Singer (7-8) allowed singles in the second, fourth and fifth and didn’t walk a batter while cruising through the New York lineup. He did not allow a run while striking out four and throwing exactly 100 pitches.

Carlos Carrasco (3-6) allowed all six runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings. Francisco Lindor provided the Mets’ only offense with a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth.

GIANTS 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. homered and six San Francisco pitchers combined for the shutout in a win over Arizona.

Tristan Beck (3-0) allowed two hits and struck out three in four innings, following opener Scott Alexander. Sean Manaea, Luke Jackson, Taylor Rogers and Camilo Doval handled the final four innings as San Francisco finished its longest homestand of the season 7-2.

Brandon Pfaadt retired the first nine batters he faced before Wade led off the fourth inning with his 11th homer of the season. Pfaadt (0-5) allowed just two hits while striking out seven and walking one in seven innings as the D-backs lost for the 11th time in 14 games.

Arizona was 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six innings to win his Baltimore debut, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays each had four hits and the American League-leading Orioles improved to 8-2 against Toronto this season.

Mountcastle went 4 for 4 and scored twice, and Hays was 4 for 5 with two RBIs as Baltimore took three of four in the series and extended its lead in the AL East to two games over idle Tampa Bay.

Acquired from St. Louis on Tuesday, Flaherty (8-6) allowed one run and four hits. He walked two and struck out eight.

Kevin Gausman (8-6) allowed three runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.