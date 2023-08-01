Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Keynan Middleton throws against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees made a pair of relatively minor moves at the trade deadline, acquiring reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday for minor league right-hander Juan Carela and purchasing the contract of pitcher Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers.

Middleton, a 29-year-old right-hander, is 2-2 with two saves and a 3.96 ERA in 39 relief appearances this season, striking out 47 but walking 16 and allowing seven home runs in 36 1/3 innings.

Middleton, who can become a free agent after the World Series, is 10-8 with 15 saves and a 4.00 ERA in one start and 192 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels (2017-20), Seattle (2021), Arizona (2022) and Chicago.

“We were on him as a six-year minor league free agent. He went to Chicago. They did a great job with him. He’s pitched well for them and so we’ve stayed in touch with the White Sox when they started to dismantle,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “So he was one of the many names we discussed with them and so once we got a feel for what the price point was there, we were comfortable taking it down.”

Howard, a right-hander who turned 27 last week, has a 10.80 ERA in three relief appearances with Texas this year and is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances with Triple-A Round Rock. He is 3-11 with a 7.20 ERA in parts of four seasons.

New York also transferred catcher Jose Trevino to the 60-day injured list.

Carela, 21, is 2-4 with a 3.67 ERA in 16 starts and one relief appearance this year with Class A Hudson Valley.

Texas also acquired catcher Austin Hedges from Pittsburgh for international bonus pool money and optioned left-hander Cody Bradford and right-hander Yerry Rodríguez to Round Rock.