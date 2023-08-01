Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

David C. Zahler Jr., East Canton, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James Gouch, Canal Winchester, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Erin Elder, Mount Washington, Kentucky, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Daniel A. Gusching, Delaware, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Matthew King, West Liberty, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Spencer Tasayco, Los Angeles, California, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Qetuwrah Israel, North York, Ontario, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Angela R. Nichols, 559 Flakes Ford Road SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robel Abraham, Westerville, Ohio, no mud flaps, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Munashe Chazuka, Florence, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony Disibio, Edgewood, Kentucky, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Patric Dmitri Dalida, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon J. Ashley, Flint, Michigan, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lincoln M. Tanley, Rogers, Arkansas, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Paul M. George, Triadelphia, West Virginia, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert A. Fain, Granville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brian K. Roshon, Marion, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Malcolm Rogers, Austin, Texas, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Adenike M. Moore, Cincinnati, Ohio, tinted windows, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tabatha Dickenson, Panama City, Florida, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Randall B. Anschutz, Norton, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Robert F. Miller, 264 N. Bend Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Christian Alvarez, Pickerington, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Heather R. Dempster, Trenton, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob Nienaber, Covington, Kentucky, 101/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stephen J. Hackett, New Holland, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jaimen C. Hood, Mason, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Emma Richmond, Madison, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brenna N. Mclaughlin, Powell, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bridgett N. Duncan, Newton Falls, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mario Gonazalez, Burleson, Texas, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Steve A. Grayson Jr., Leesburg, Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Deborah J. Fox, P.O. box 82, Etowah, Tennessee, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexis N. Salyers, London, Ohio, 77/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mark Roberts, 1153 Gregg St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Christine J. Saltsman, Columbus, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kevin L. White Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Allen G. Cornwell, 332 Fountain Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Trevaughn Jackson, 353 Ely St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 78/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew McDaniel, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sabrina D. Smith, Hillsboro, Ohio, 79/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hannah C. Cartee, 4257 Prairie Road NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua Allmon, Columbus, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Reece M. Collier, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Carson D. Downey, Loveland, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.