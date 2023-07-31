Southern State Community College (SSCC) Theatre will hold auditions for the fall production of “The Diviners,” by Jim Leonard, Jr.

Open to community members and students, auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

Set in a quaint Indiana town during the 1930s, this gothic prairie tale revolves around a heartbreaking event that unfolds in the life of Buddy Layman, a mentally disabled boy engaged in water divination for a nearby farmer. Buddy forms a bond with C.C. Showers, a traveler passing through the town, who is deeply moved by both the arrival of the stranger and Buddy’s own poignant story. This includes Buddy’s near-drowning experience during his childhood and the subsequent loss of his mother in the same tragic incident.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare a dramatic one- to two-minute monologue and schedule an audition slot at https://www.sscctheatre.com/auditions. Memorization of the monologue is recommended but not required. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview during the day of auditions, please schedule an interview slot at the same link above.

If interested in auditioning or working crew, but unavailable to attend either audition date, please contact director Rainee Angles ([email protected]) to schedule an alternate date before Aug. 25.

“The Diviners” will be performed Nov. 3 – 5. For more information about available roles and rehearsal schedule, please visit www.sscctheatre.com.