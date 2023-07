Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz (44) puts on a viking helmet after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, left, throws to first over Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith (16) to turn a double play during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Max Muncy was out at first. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Cincinnati Reds’ TJ Friedl, left, scores off of a single hit by Jake Fraley during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) misses a throw to home on a throwing error by center fielder James Outman. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elly De La Cruz, Joey Votto and Matt McLain homered, and the Cincinnati Reds routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 on Sunday to take over sole possession of first place in the NL Central.

De La Cruz went 4 for 5 and scored twice as the Reds rapped out 14 hits in taking two of three from the NL West-leading Dodgers. It was LA’s worst loss since a 15-0 defeat to San Francisco on June 17.

Graham Ashcraft (6-7) scattered five hits over six innings and struck out two.

The Dodgers hit into three double plays on Friday and three more Sunday. They managed just two hits in a 3-2 loss Saturday. They didn’t get a runner past second base over the final five innings in the finale.

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas made his first career pitching appearance in the ninth. He nearly hit Votto before the designated hitter answered with an RBI double that made it 9-0. Rojas then hit Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

Dodgers starter Michael Grove (2-3) got hit hard over the first three innings. Three pitches into the game, the Reds led 1-0 on TJ Friedl’s RBI double. Friedl scored on a throwing error by center fielder James Outman, and McLain hustled home on Spencer Steer’s groundout to third.

De La Cruz’s solo shot traveled 411 feet into the right-field pavilion with two outs in the second. It was De La Cruz’s seventh homer.

McLain hit his 11th homer into the Dodgers bullpen in left leading off the third. Votto’s 418-foot shot into the Reds bullpen in right field scored Jake Fraley, who singled, and extended the lead to 7-0.

Votto was robbed of a potential second homer on Outman’s leaping catch at the top of the wall in right-center in the fifth.

The Reds led 8-0 on Friedl’s RBI double with two outs in the sixth.

Grove gave up eight runs and 10 hits in six innings. The rookie right-hander struck out a career-best 10 and walked one on a career-high 96 pitches.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Jonathan India went on the IL with left heel pain.

Dodgers: DH J.D. Martinez left after the first inning with left hamstring tightness. … C Will Smith left the game in the top of the fourth with a left elbow contusion. … OF Mookie Betts (right ankle soreness) was out of the lineup for the second straight day. He got hurt in the batter’s box trying to avoid a pitch on Friday, but is expected back Tuesday. … LHP Julio Urías is having his next start pushed back a couple days while he deals with a nail issue. … LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) played catch.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Andrew Abbott (6-2, 1.90 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers: RHP Lance Lynn (6-9, 6.47 ERA) makes his Dodgers debut Tuesday in an interleague series opener against Oakland.