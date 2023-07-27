Chelsie Baker (left) was sworn in Tuesday by Lisa King as the new president of the Rotary Club of Washington Court House. Submitted photos Chelsie Baker (left) was sworn in Tuesday by Lisa King as the new president of the Rotary Club of Washington Court House. Submitted photos Melanie Cockerill, the service and support administrator at the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities, was the speaker at Tuesday’s meeting. Submitted photos Debbie Bryant (left) was honored for serving as past president (2022-23) of the Rotary Club of Washington Court House. Chelsie Baker presented her with a plaque. Submitted photos

Chelsie Baker (left) was sworn in Tuesday by Lisa King as the new president of the Rotary Club of Washington Court House.

Chelsie Baker (left) was sworn in Tuesday by Lisa King as the new president of the Rotary Club of Washington Court House.

Melanie Cockerill, the service and support administrator at the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities, was the speaker at Tuesday’s meeting.

Debbie Bryant (left) was honored for serving as past president (2022-23) of the Rotary Club of Washington Court House. Chelsie Baker presented her with a plaque.