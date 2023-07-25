Pelotonia fundraiser returns Saturday

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — This year will be Pelotonia’s 15th year raising money to help end cancer and its eighth-annual local Pelotonia fundraiser. The event will be held this Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at Streetside 62 Bistro, 2007 Columbus Ave.

Pelotonia is a bicycling event, which will be held in Columbus Aug. 5-6. In 2022, there were over 10,000 riders in the event which raised over $21 million for cancer research. Over the first 14 years of the event, riders and corporate sponsors have raised $258 million.

Riders can participate in rides from 25 to 200 miles and have committed to a fundraising goal based on the number of miles they ride. One hundred percent of the funds raised go directly to the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, The James and Solove Research Institute for cancer research.

Again this year, all of the expenses will be covered by one of the great sponsors – The Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau. Because of this partnership, every dollar raised by the riders will go directly to fund cancer research at OSU.

The fundraiser is organized by a group of local riders and all proceeds from the event will help fund each of their individual fundraising goals. There are 19 individuals on the committee with 11 of those riding in the event. After the first seven years, the fundraiser has raised over $740,000.

There will be 33 corporate sponsors this year, which is the most there have been since the inception of the local event. This year, a Platinum level sponsor was added, those giving $2,000 or more. They are: Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau, Streetside 62 Bistro, The Eagles 423, The Elks 129, the First Presbyterian Church and Victoria Secret & Co.

This is the main fundraising event for the annual ride, which is supported by Streetside 62. The food menu for the evening will be pizza, boneless chicken wings and salad. Streetside 62 will be donating $3 from each meal and $1 from each drink to Pelotonia. As it has been at every event, the music will be presented by the classic rock band, “DUMBFOUNDED.”

There will also be a silent auction, which will include approximately 100 items, as well as a live auction which will begin around 7:30 p.m.

The live auction will include: Cincinnati Bengals tickets vs. either the Cleveland Browns or Pittsburgh Steelers, winner’s choice, which are club level tickets, and include a parking pass; one week stay in a two-bed/two-bath condo on beautiful Siesta Key, Fla.; one week stay at a three-bed/two-bath home with dock, on Norris Lake; a Springfield Armory HellCat Pro OSP 9mm pistol with Shield Optics red dot; a bourbon basket with many high end spirits; a one year family membership including cart at The Greens Golf Course; and several other live auction items.

A few of the silent auction items include: Cincinnati Reds tickets, wine and bourbon baskets, various Victoria Secret items, high end designer purses and many gift cards. As in the past, the “Sports Memorabilia Guy” will be in attendance to offer many great autographed pictures and one of a kind items.

Corporate sponsors include: First State Bank, Sugar Creek, Tony’s Welding, Parrish Towing & Transport, Fiber-Tech Industries, Halliday Lumber, Key Realty, PM Title, Knisley’s Collision, Marquee Construction, Adena Fayette Medical Center, Suzi and Jim McCracken, Wall Dentistry, Jacks Manufacturing, Walmart Distribution Center 7012, Walmart Distribution Center 6024, Certified Financial Solutions(CFS), Dean Apartments, Vermeer Heartland, Champions Grill, Pfeifer Mowing & Landscaping, The Greens Golf Course, WCR, JBS Properties LLC, Miller Farms, Bryant AG Enterprises, and Larrick Construction and Excavating.