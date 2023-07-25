$3.5 million secured for Fayette County infrastructure projects

Today, Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) announced his office had successfully secured $3.5 million for infrastructure projects throughout Fayette County via the appropriations process.

“Infrastructure is key to Fayette County’s continued economic growth,” Carey said in a news release. “I’m proud that we were able to secure this money. Our team is committed to making Fayette County an even better place to live, grow, and raise a family.”

Of the sum, $2.5 million will go to expanding Bluegrass Boulevard at the new LG/Honda Electric Vehicle battery facility.

The new joint venture facility — located at the Fayette County mega-site at the I-71/US 35 intersection — is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, with an annual production capacity of approximately 40GWh. The joint venture aims to start mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries in 2025, to be supplied exclusively to Honda auto plants to produce EVs to be sold in North America.

Approximately $1 million is slated to go to the Village of Bloomingburg for a new water treatment plant.

“This investment will help the Village of Bloomingburg make much-needed updates to its water treatment infrastructure,” said Bloomingburg Mayor Donald Fleak. “We thank Congressman Carey for fighting for working to secure this grant and ensure that Fayette County gets its fair share from Washington, D.C.”

The grant, which is subject to the successful passage of an appropriations measure, is part of a larger $26.7 million grants package secured by Congressman Carey for the people of Ohio’s 15th district, according to a news release.