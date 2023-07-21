The Miami Trace (left) and East Clinton (right) school buses collide during the annual School Bus Derby on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Fayette County Fair. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos The Fayette Christian and McClain school buses crash into each other during the annual School Bus Derby on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Fayette County Fair. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos The Miami Trace school bus was voted ‘best dressed’ prior to the annual School Bus Derby on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Fayette County Fair. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos The Washington Blue Lion bus (right) smashes into the Fayette County Dragons bus during the annual School Bus Derby on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Fayette County Fair. The two Blue Lions and Dragons tied for first place and received $250 each. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos

