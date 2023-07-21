Cincinnati Reds’ Matt McLain, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Ben Lively throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Senzel, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a fielder’s choice hit into by Spencer Steer during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto is hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Matt McLain hit his first career grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to three games with a 9-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in a matchup of surprising MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks began the day two games behind the first-place Dodgers in the NL West, and the second-place Reds trailed the Brewers by 2 1/2 games in the NL Central.

Ketel Marte had his sixth career multi-hit game, homering twice with a triple, and Alek Thomas added a homer for Arizona.

Alex Young (4-0) worked a third of an inning and picked up the victory. Alex Diaz recorded his 28th save.

Marte opened the scoring in the first inning with a 351-foot shot to right field. The Reds countered in the bottom of the inning as Nick Sensel scored on a Spencer Steer’s groundout to third.

The Diamondbacks thought they had turned an inning-ending double play in the second. But, replay overturned the ruling that Senzel was out at first and Tyler Stephenson scored to give the Reds a 2-1 lead.

Thomas doubled and scored on Geraldo Perdomo’s single to tie the score at 2 in the third.

After a pair of walks in the bottom of the fourth, Steer, who leads NL rookies in RBIs and drove in three runs Friday, smacked a two-run double to give the Reds a 4-2 lead.

Tommy Henry (5-3) took the loss. The 25-year-old left-hander allowed four walks — three of which scored — four hits and stuck out two in 4 1/3 innigns.

In the fifth inning, Marte tripled off Will Benson’s glove in right, scoring Perdomo with the Diamondbacks’ third run.

Benson atoned for his misplay with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Three batters later, McLain launched an 0-2 pitch from Justin Martinez 366 feet to the opposite field for a grand slam and a 9-3 lead. The 23-year-old shortstop has nine homers in 56 games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Andrew Chafin was reinstated from the paternity list and LHP Joe Mantiply was optioned to Triple-A Reno. Chafin and his wife Shelbi welcomed their third child, Bobby, on July 19.

Reds: RHP Tejay Antone (Tommy John surgery) will begin a minor league rehab assignment on July 25. … RHP Luke Weaver is expected to make his next start after being struck on the left arm with a line drive.

UP NEXT

LHP Brandon Williamson (1-2, 4.96), who twice has picked runners off second base, will look to slow the D-backs, one of three teams with 100 or more stolen bases. Arizona has not named a starting pitcher for Saturday.