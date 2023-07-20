Safety council participation cuts workers’ comp rate

The enrollment period deadline is July 31 for new Highland-Fayette-Clinton (HFC) Safety Council members interested in qualifying for a rebate up to 3% on workers’ compensation premiums. The rebate offer excludes self-insuring employers or state agencies, according to a news release.

The HFC Safety Council provides the tri-county business community with quality programs addressing occupational safety and health, workers’ compensation, and risk management education and information. As a member, you’ll stay informed on the latest safety techniques, products, and services from qualified experts representing a wide range of occupational fields.

The HFC Safety Council meets on the first Wednesday of the month from September to June, bringing together representatives from businesses and organizations across the tri-county region. The meetings are held on a rotational basis in each participating county from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and feature a locally-sourced lunch, a key speaker, and opportunities for announcements. There is no fee to become an HFC member, although there is a $25 per person lunch cost.

To receive a 3% rebate, local companies must meet three criteria:

• Join or confirm your membership in the Highland-Fayette-Clinton Safety Council no later than July 31.

• Send a representative to at least 10 meetings between Sept. 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. Meetings always include lunch and a 40- to 45-minute safety-related program.

• Employers must be current with respect to all payments due BWC.

To join the Highland-Fayette-Clinton Safety Council or for information, visit www.hfcsafetycouncil.com or contact Dessie Rogers at the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 937-382-2737 or [email protected].