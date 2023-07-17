The Fayette County Junior Fair Guys & Gals Sheep Lead was held at the Sales Arena on Sunday evening. The Class 1 Pairs winners were, left to right, Esselen Tattersall and Elouise Tattersall.
Photos by Phyllis Cocklin
The Class 2 Ages 3-4 winner was Charley Faith Warner.
Photos by Phyllis Cocklin
The Class 3 Ages 6-8 winner was Esselen Tattersall.
Photos by Phyllis Cocklin
The Class 4 Ages 6-8 winners was Elouise Tattersall.
Photos by Phyllis Cocklin
The Class 5 Ages 9-10 winner was Scarlett Sims.
Photos by Phyllis Cocklin
The Class 6 Ages 12-14 winner was Eloise Roehm.
Photos by Phyllis Cocklin
The Class 7 Ages 15-16 winner was Evelyn Roehm.
Photos by Phyllis Cocklin
The 2023 Fayette County Junior Fair Lamb & Wool Queen is Mackenzie Cory.
Photos by Phyllis Cocklin
