Storytimes for July: Preschool aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Our youngest readers, aged 0-3, are invited to “Hello, Friends!” in WCH on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Then, Fridays at 11 a.m., children ages 3-5 are welcome to attend “Ready for School Storytime with Aaron,” also in WCH. This storytime has a focus on kindergarten readiness: Early literacy, classroom skills, and still plenty of fun too! For any age, storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime!

Even more programs for kids this week: Take part in our weekly scavenger hunt! Monday mornings we will post a photo of Petra Penguin and Hakim Hammerhead. You figure out where they are, take a selfie in the same spot, and then show us the photo at the library before the following Saturday (when we will reveal the answer). Children ages 5-12 that show us their picture will win a small squishy, and will be entered to win Petra or Hakim at summer’s end. You may message the photo to us, but please do not post the answers. On Thursday, July 20 at 4 p.m., children of all ages are invited to Jeopardy with Bonnie. Play along and win prizes!

On Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m., local teen author, Breanna Keller, will join us in the Adult Department for a book signing for her novel, “The Wolves and Esta.” The lives of three 17-year-old girls struggling to get everything together while their worlds fall apart. Alessia, a human girl in a family household of all werewolves, will she remain human? Together with her best friend, Layla, they struggle to find their way in the world. And then there is, Nyx, a magic wielder and werewolf who has trouble nipping at her heels. Explore this harrowing adventure between friends of conflict, romance, and the community of werewolves. Will all of them survive the harsh realities or ultimately fail to save their worlds?

Programs for adults: On Tuesday, July 18 at 11 a.m., tune in to a presentation from the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association: Effective Communication Strategies for Alzheimer’s. From alz.org: “Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.” On the day of the event, check the library’s website and Facebook page for a link to this virtual program!

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!

