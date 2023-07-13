Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional opening day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule.

MLB released its 2024 schedule on Thursday, seven weeks earlier than the 2023 announcement.

All 30 teams are slated to play on March 28, a week after the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet in a two-game series at Seoul on March 20-21, MLB’s first regular-season games in South Korea.

AL openers include the Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore, Detroit at the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees at Houston, Minnesota at Kansas City, Cleveland at Oakland, Boston at Seattle and Toronto at Tampa Bay.

The Athletics could be playing their last opener in Oakland. Their lease at the Coliseum expires at the end of the 2024 season and the team hopes to move to a new ballpark to built in Las Vegas.

NL games on March 28 have Colorado at Arizona, Washington at Cincinnati, St. Louis at the Dodgers, Pittsburgh at Miami, Milwaukee at the New York Mets, Atlanta at Philadelphia and San Francisco at San Diego.

This season marked the first time since 1968 that every team played on opening day. Next year’s regular start on March 28 matches 2019 as the earliest opening day, not including international games.

Games outside the U.S. and Canada include Houston and Colorado on April 27 and 28 in Mexico City, and the Mets and Phillies on June 8 and 9 in London.

The Cardinals and Giants are scheduled to play at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20 in a tribute to the Negro Leagues and Willie Mays.

The All-Star Game is July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The regular season is scheduled to end on Sept. 29.

Intercity matchups have the Yankees and Mets playing on June 25-26 at Citi Field and July 23-24 in the Bronx; and the Cubs and White Sox meeting June 4-5 at Wrigley Field and Aug. 9-10 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Dodgers host the Angels on June 21-22 and are at Anaheim on Sept. 3-4. The Giants host the A’s on July 30-31 and are at Oakland on Aug. 17-18.

In the season’s only scheduled doubleheaders, Oakland hosts Texas on May 8 and the Giants are home against the Rockies on July 27.

Houston makes its first visit to Wrigley Field since 2013 (April 23-25), the Dodgers play at Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2016 (June 7-9) and San Diego plays at Fenway Park for the first time since 2013 (June 28-30).