Local youths in grades six-eight recently participated in a Safe Sitter course presented by Fayette County Public Health. Submitted photos

Recently, 14 youths in grades six through eight completed a Safe Sitter course presented by Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) staff.

Two one-day courses were offered. Each one covered:

—safety skills including indoor, outdoor, online, and personal safety

—childcare skills including child development and behavior management

—first aid and rescue skills including injury prevention and management

—choking rescue and CPR

—life and business skills including screening jobs and setting fees

The class was taught by Janessa Williamson, RN; Holly Johnson, RN, BSN; and Missy Smith, MA. Safe Sitter courses are offered every summer at FCPH. Classes are finished for this year.

For 40 years, Safe Sitter has been a leader in providing life skills, safety skills, and child care training for youth. Now a national nonprofit organization with over 900 registered providers in all 50 states, Safe Sitter continues to help build safer communities by providing youth with the skills they need to be safe while home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. The medically accurate course content follows guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association.

FCPH is located at 317 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House and can be reached at 740-335-5910. To learn more, visit www.faycohd.org.