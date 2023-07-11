Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Jeffrey J. Paas, Pickerington, Ohio, turn signals, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tristan Sobotka, Bainbridge, Ohio, driving under suspension/failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, fine suspended if defendant obtains operator license by Sept. 1, 2023.

Tristan Sobotka, Bainbridge, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $91, fined $100 and costs, $25 of fine suspended if paid within 60 days.

Preston I. Aills, 382 Hays Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Cheryl E. Beckman, Columbus, Ohio, 80/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Nancy M. Howard, Lewis Run, Pennsylvania, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Stephen J. Byrd, Canal Winchester, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Melissa D. Beers, Greenfield, Ohio, 76/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Abigail L. Atkinson, Greenfield, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew Fischesser, 733 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 60/45 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua D. Krogman, Dayton, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Quincy E. Frisco, Knoxville, Tennessee, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Furaha Ejenia, Cleveland, Ohio, right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob T. Collett, Greenfield, Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jessika L. Young, 843 Potomac Cir., 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Cory Young, Hillsboro, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Jayden R. Younker Coil, 927 Riverbirch Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Marcela Fidler, Leesburg, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Dylann M. Wagner, Amelia, Ohio, one-way traffic violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jaden L. Hackworth, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 3, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Donald Hawk, 1310 Washington Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Landen S. Cope, 5134 Greenfield Sabina Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Paul W. Harris, 1501 Greensview Ln., Washington C.H., Ohio, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brad A. Fowler, 445 Carolyn Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $25, court costs $135, fined $25 and court costs.

Haylee A. Riley, 1217 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 39/25 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Chase A. Coe, Columbus, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Arnold L. Davis Jr., Wilmington, Ohio, open container, fine $60, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Arnold L. Davis Jr., Wilmington, Ohio, tinted windows, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Richard L. Reise, 610 Perdue Plz., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Edwin O. King, 849 Potomac Cir., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Paul C. Williams, 13742 SR 41, Jeffersonville, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeremy Grubb, Bainbridge, Ohio, 67/50 speed, fine $70, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jeremy Grubb, Bainbridge, Ohio, failure to transfer, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Royal E. Kearns Jr., 3404 US 62 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, 37/35 speed, fine $25, court costs $160, fined $25 and costs, charge amended from 56/35 speed.

Jacob P. Throckmorton, Lucasville, Ohio, 43/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Madison M. Haithcock, 1109 Golfview Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Madyson J. Brittingham, Dayton, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.