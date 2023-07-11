Cozy Baby Blessings is expected to be in attendance at Wednesday’s Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending Wednesday and the items they expect to bring include:

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, great for grilling!

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Tomatoes, green beans, zucchini, new potatoes, peppers, cucumbers, candy onions, and more.

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crochet dishcloths and pot scrubbers, beaded pens, key chains and wax melts.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies are: chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter and peanut butter jumbos.