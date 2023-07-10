WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 9

Mathew Betzko, 23, New Holland, receiving stolen property.

July 8

Tammy L. Detty, 49, 603 Fourth St., fictitious license plates.

Sarah A. Fauber, 39, Leesburg, expired registration.

July 7

Trevor B. Milstead, 32, 1538 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct.

Paul W. Smith, 42, 332 Western Ave., license forfeiture suspension.

Janet M. Murphy, 51, 332 Western Ave., wrongful entrustment.

Shinichi Nakahra, 40, 403 Western Ave., expired registration.

James E. Riley II, 23, 333 Sixth St., grand jury indictment – Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

July 5

Katelin N. Rodgers, 22, Leesburg, wrongful entrustment, fictitious plates.

Dylan M. Rodgers, 24, Leesburg, non-compliance suspension.

Andrew A. Johnson, 29, at large, non-compliance suspension, expired registration.

Seth S. Grim, 23, New Holland, license forfeiture suspension.

Haley N. Tanyhill, 21, 555 Depot Drive Apt. 43, wrongful entrustment.

July 3

David R. Evans Jr., 21, New Holland, no motorcycle endorsement.

Bobbi J. Woods, 46, at large, loud exhaust, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandy N. Roberts, 40, 835 Linden Ave., OVI, OVI high test, non-compliance suspension, failure to control.

July 2

Allana N. Deaton, 37, Piqua, speed.

Moris Clark, 67, 611 Mclean St., disorderly by fighting.

Paul W. Harris, 53, 1501 Greensview Land, disorderly by fighting (first-degree misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Broc Leasure, 21, 1220 Gregg St., domestic violence.

Isaiah M. Leasure, 20, 1220 Gregg St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

July 1

Matthew M. Haycook, 50, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jacqueline Y. Tefft, 42, Greenfield, possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 30

Shane A. Gillman, 30, 7755 Camp Grove Road, speed.

Kaytie E. Frazier, 19, Jeffersonville, non-compliance suspension.

Kylia M. Dyer, 38, Sabina, non-compliance suspension.

Sydney N. Woodson, 23, 721 Yeoman St., endangering child (first-degree misdemeanor).

Me’gan Haithcock, 20, 513 Eastern Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

June 29

Tasha L. Bennett, 41, at large, Ross County bench warrant.

Carrie J. Cottrell, 44, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 224, FRA suspension.

Jarrod L. Mick, 37, 904 John St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Tina M. Jarvis, 33, Columbus, vehicle trespass.

June 28

Freddie E. Marcum Jr., 30, 1153 Gregg St., bench warrant – criminal damaging.

Thomas Studebaker, 63, 602 Carolyn Road, failure to control.

Adam T. Lowe, 35, 613 Village Court Apt. G, failure to ID.

Mason B. Cockerill, 28, 815 S. Main St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Dylan Fowler, 24, 717 Pin Oak Place, bench warrant – failure to comply.

June 26

Michael S. Wagner, 41, 904 John St., criminal damaging.

David E. Eckle II, 52, 514 E. Paint St., public indecency, disorderly.

Bryce A. Miller, 20, 1260 State Route 38 NE, expired registration.