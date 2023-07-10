This former medical office building at 4 Commercial Ave. will serve as the new Fayette Regional Humane Society animal shelter. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) has acquired a former medical office building located at 4 Commercial Ave. to serve as the new animal shelter.

Dr. Lee Schrader, the executive director of FRHS, expressed excitement about having their own space and gratitude toward the donors and supporters who helped make it possible.

“With a few adaptations, the new shelter can become wonderful housing for animals in need,” said Schrader. “We are so happy to have our own space, and we are so grateful to all the generous donors and supporters who have been with us along the long road to our own home.”

Brad Adams, FRHS chief humane agent, shares Schrader’s excitement.

“It seems like it has taken forever to get to this day, and I am thrilled to see history made. We still have a few end pieces to tie up and funds to raise, but I am confident in our animal-loving community. I know everyone will pull together to get the building move-in ready,” said Adams.

The new shelter, a 4,000-square-foot building, is situated on a 2.4-acre plot of land, which provides the FRHS with opportunities for expansion or hosting events in the future. Additionally, plans are underway to construct dog kennels behind the building.

During the summer, the FRHS will continue operating from its current location while preparing the new building to accommodate animals. Dr. Schrader invites the community to participate in this important endeavor.

There are several ways in which the community can contribute to making the new shelter a happy and healthy home for the animals, according to FRHS. These include resurfacing and painting the parking lot, cleaning and sealing the hard floors, shampooing the carpeting, painting various areas, and assisting with the construction of a storage building at the back.

Those interested in making donations or discussing naming rights can contact Dr. Schrader directly at 740-490-5169.

It’s wonderful to see the FRHS taking steps to provide a better environment for animals and involving the community in this effort, Schrader said.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. It relies on donations, grants, and fundraising to carry out its mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected, and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit its website at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org