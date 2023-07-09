COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Zawadzki scored a short-handed goal in the fourth-minute of stoppage time after teammate Cucho Hernández received a second-half red card and the Columbus Crew rallied for a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday night.

Zawadzki’s third goal of the season came with assists from Christian Ramírez and Luis Díaz, who subbed into the match for the Crew (10-6-6) in the 82nd minute.

Justin Haak scored his first career goal, using a pass from Santiago Rodríguez in the 75th minute to give NYCFC (5-7-11) the lead after Hernández exited in the 68th. The 21-year-old Haak was making his 16th career start in 27 appearances for NYCFC.

Both teams are on eight-match unbeaten streaks. However, Columbus has posted a 5-0-3 record during its run, while NYCFC has just one victory in its streak.

The Crew improve to 6-1-1 in their last eight home matches with NYCFC. The home side has won 12 of the last 16 in the series.

Patrick Schulte finished with eight saves for Columbus. Luis Barraza stopped three shots for NYCFC.

NYCFC travels to play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Columbus travels to play the Portland Timbers on Saturday.