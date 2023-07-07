Lesson learned from this sweet treat

Hello!

Everyone is aware how much I enjoy sweet treats right?

So, with warmer weather, I try to avoid the oven. What is better than to turn to an age-old cookie recipe that is always a very welcomed treat for everyone.

I made these for years and usually make a double batch when I do.

When I did, I would drop them on wax paper and let them cool on the kitchen table.

One time when I did just that, I covered them and pushed them to the back of the table and left them there overnight for my son to have a sweet treat when he got home from work one night.

The next morning, I was going to put them in some airtight containers and noticed several of them gone, and I mean at least a dozen of them.

My son, Dustin, got up and I said I guess you really enjoyed the cookies, he said what cookies, I said you did not eat any? He said no, I did not even notice them there. OOPS! I finally figured out that it was my innocent looking Australian Shepherd….

She had helped herself to several, even though she should not have with the chocolate in them. She was fine, and I learned a lesson.

Chocolate No Bake Cookies

2 cups sugar

½ cup milk

¼ cup cocoa

1 stick of butter

½ cup peanut butter

3 ½ cups oats

2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions:

In a large saucepan bring Sugar, milk, cocoa and butter to a boil, and boil for one minute. Watch this closely, it can boil over.

Remove from heat and add the peanut butter, and vanilla, and stir until melted.

Stir in oats until they are well coated.

Drop by tablespoon on wax paper. Let cool completely then put in an airtight container.

Enjoy!