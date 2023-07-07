A model prayer to call God

Matthew 6:9-13, “After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in Heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.”

Our position to God as we pray this prayer is the following:

As children when we say Father, as worshippers when we say Hallowed be His name, as subjects when we ask that His will be done, as supplicants when we ask that we be given this day, as confessors when we ask the Father to forgive us, and as dependents when we ask Him to deliver us.

God’s telephone number is Jeremiah 33:3, “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.”

Remember you have not because you ask not. Call God today.

