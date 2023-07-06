Fayette and Greene County EMS fought to put out a semi tractor trailer fire on I-71 on Wednesday. Submitted photos Fayette and Greene County EMS fought to put out a semi tractor trailer fire on I-71 on Wednesday. Submitted photos Total fire damage on the semi tractor trailer, and non-alcoholic margarita mix found inside. Submitted photos Total fire damage on the semi tractor trailer, and non-alcoholic margarita mix found inside. Submitted photos Submitted photos

On Wednesday afternoon, a semi tractor trailer caught fire on Interstate 71 causing major traffic congestion.

Jefferson Township Fire and EMS responded to a call made by a motorist on I-71 near the Fayette County/Greene County border for a semi tractor trailer on fire. Upon arrival, it was determined to be in Greene County by a short distance.

The trailer was reportedly carrying a non-alcoholic margarita mix, according to authorities. The fire was brought under control by EMS.

The fire caused extensive traffic backup on I-71 northbound.

Responding agencies included: Fayette County 911, Greene County 911, Jefferson Township Fire and EMS Fayette County, Jefferson Township Fire and EMS Greene County, Silvercreek Township Fire and EMS, New Jasper Fire and EMS, Greene County Sheriff, Fayette County Sheriff, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Englewood Towing.