Red Cross blood drive to be held

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Fayette County Community-Crossroads Christian Church on Monday, July 10, 1-7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: FayetteCounty.

Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District to hold budget meeting

The Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District will be holding a budget meeting on Thursday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m. The regular monthly meeting will immediately follow at the firehouse, 17 N. Church St. in New Holland.