The Washington Court House Little League 12-year-old All-Stars fell to Logan County by a score of 9-4 on Monday, July 3, 2023. On Tuesday, July 4, the All-Stars would fall to Upper Arlington in an elimination game, ending their season. Pictured, front (l-r); Eli Southworth, Griffin Davidson, Elliott Hatton, Bryce Carpenter, Bentley Lester, Manager Jason Wynne; (back, l-r); Coach Jay Southworth, Coach Tim Hatton, Malachi Wynne, Reece Carner, Max Gullufsen, Chris Bennett, Josiah Wynne, Rylan Johnson and Easton Knisley. Courtesy photo

The Washington Court House Little League 12-year-old All-Stars came up short on Monday, July 3, losing to Logan County by a final score of 9-4.

The Logan County Little League All Stars took an early lead in the first inning. Colt Brugled singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

Logan County took the lead for good with one run in the third inning when Rhett Newman hit a solo home run.

Alex Tussing was on the hill for Logan County. The pitcher went two and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out six.

Bryce Carpenter was on the mound for WCH. He allowed ten hits and eight runs over four innings, striking out two and walking one. Eli Southworth and Malachi Wynne entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two-thirds of an inning and one-third of an inning respectively.

WCH’s Elliott Hatton smacked a home run resulting in three runs in the third inning.

Maxten Gullufsen, Elliott Hatton, Josiah Wynne and Malachi Wynne each collected one hit to lead WCH.

Logan County had 12 hits in the game. Rhett Newman led Logan County with three hits in three at bats.

WCH played again on July 4 at 3 p.m. against Upper Arlington in an elimination game. Upper Arlington would defeat WCH to end the season for the WCHLL All-Stars.

The Record-Herald will have more from the Upper Arlington vs WCH game at a later date.