Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Charles T. Callahan, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Clayton M. Huey, 720 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James N. Kelsey, Laguna Beach, California, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Taimoor Adnan, Grove City, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lauren C. Williams, Westerville, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David Kenline, Lebanon, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Ezekiel Brown, Waverly, Ohio, 83/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony G. Parker, Columbus, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph L. Lewis, Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey J. Bielata, Chardon, Ohio, following close, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kevin W. Arnold, 1937 Jasper Coil Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey L. Tanner, Grove City, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Latiesha A. Miller, Cincinnati, Ohio, turn signals, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anvita Loka, Plain City, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Melanie G. Murray, Wilmington, Ohio, 77/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jordan H. Boles, Leesburg, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy M. O’Connor, Hudson, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nicholas Miller, Medina, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bennett A. Griffith, Grove City, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Xavier A. Brown, 1234 High St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert Deskins, 4675 SR 753, Washington C.H., Ohio, 98/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Malachi V. Shope, Jamestown, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sai Sathvik Vojiala, Lebanon, Ohio, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Maryrose Brenner, West Chester, Ohio, 115/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bailey M. Elliot, Latham, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alvin G. Money, Lebanon, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Lauren E. Koenig, Pataskala, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Justin Wade, Cincinnati, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Karen L. Mcguinn, Powell, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexis J. Rodriguez Castro, Pickerington, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Loryssa M. Lake, Redlands, California, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dustin J. Fuston, Springdale, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kristian M. Hunt, 1424 Lindberg Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alan S. Antes, Hermitage, Tennessee, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Judith A. Schrock, Hillsboro, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael S. Blair, Leesburg, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony D. Richards, London, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Leonard Cross, Burlington, Kentucky, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Veronica C. Brooks, Cincinnati, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Yulian Feng, Mason, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sarah A. Blausey, Columbus, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rebecca A. Pender, Louisville, Kentucky, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Paul W. McCallister II, 4853 Washington Waterloo Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael L. Keplinger, Wilmington, Ohio, 123/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Haven M. Krehlik, Mount Gilead, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason A. Williams, Cincinnati, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Britnie L. Kirkendall, 124 Summit Ln., Washington C.H., Ohio, 81/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Josiah Hershberger, Auburn, Kentucky, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy D. Pierce, Leesburg, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.