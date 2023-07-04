Bridgeview Gardens is scheduled to have fresh produce at this week’s Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — As the growing season lengthens, more produce comes to the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market.

Check out the produce Bridgeview Gardens is bringing this week along with the other great Wednesday products: grilling meats, cookies, and crocheted baby blankets. The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market (Produce Perks & sponsored coupons are also taken for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending this week and the items they expect to bring include:

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Tomatoes, green beans, red beets, zucchini, new potatoes, peppers, cucumbers, sugar snap peas.

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crochet dishcloths and pot scrubbers, beaded pens, key chains and wax melts.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies are: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, pineapple, sugar, and macadamia nut.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, great for grilling!