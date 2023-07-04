Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded May 1

George R. Knox to George R. Knox Trust, 615 Belle Aire Pl. and 547 Leesburg Ave., consideration amount not disclosed.

Mark L. & Brenda L. Weeter Trust to Shirley M. Weeter, 724 Carolyn Road, consideration amount not disclosed.

Patricia A. Gray to Melinda J. Bobb, 1019 N. North St., consideration amount $140,000.

Callahan-Templin Investments LLC to Timberhaven LLC, 120 W. Elm St., consideration amount $45,000.

Cynthia Cox, Jonathan E. Cox, Jonathan D. Cox, and Charles M. and Jeannette Hendricks to David W. and Vicki L. Johnson, 2067 Cross St. and Church St., consideration amount $50,000.

Recorded May 2

Mark E. and Jennifer A. Heiny to Mark E. Heiny Trust and Jennifer A. Heint Trust, 805 Leesburg Ave., consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded May 3

Randy H. Gardner Estate to Elaine Stalsworth, 722 Leesburg Ave., consideration amount $23,000.

Mellissa F. Ellis Williard and Kyle R. Williard to Kale Howard, 1357 Dennis St., consideration amount $170,000.

Recorded May 4

Ronald J. and Debbie H. Weade to Larry D. and Barbara A. Massie, 734 S. Fayette St., consideration amount $23,000.

Jeff L. Henry to Jeffrey L. Henry Trust, 24.50 acres, 5.25 acres, 43.55 acres, and 186.54 acres in Union Twp., and 253.72 acres in Wayne Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

David Brown to Conner L. and Hannah M. Morarity, 422 Gibbs Ave., consideration amount $204,400.

JRM Capital Enterprises LLC to REI & ROSE Estates 2 LLC, 601 Gibbs Ave., consideration amount $84,000.

Thomas J. and Ashlee D. Jamison to Paul Greer and Erin Rickman, 1208 Rawlings St., consideration amount $118,000.

Recorded May 9

Mell Wickensimer to Rose M. Clayton, 820 Willard St., consideration amount $159,000.

Billie J. Roberts to Colby D. and Angela D. Browning, 4868 Lewis Road, consideration amount $177,000.

Michael and Stephanie McFerren to Garcia Brothers Framing and Remodel LLC, 710 S. Fayette St., consideration amount $27,500.

Recorded May 10

Regina S. Williams to Desiree Reno, 1.252 acres in Green Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Regina S. Williams to Darci M. Moore, 6714 Stafford Road SW, consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded May 11

Donna J. Sears to Moon Evan Holdings LLC, 2574 RT 22 NW, consideration amount $413,800.

Fayette County Land Reutilization Corp to Ronald J. and Debbie H. Weade, 637 Harrison St., consideration amount not disclosed.

Larry E. and Jill Y. Early to Sarah Savoir, 824 N. North St., consideration amount $82,000.

Richard L. Little to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2019-4 and U.S. Bank National Association Trust, 840 Blackstone St. Sheriff’s Deed, consideration amount $103,300.

Recorded May 12

Kirk A. and Stacey R. Mathews to Kirk A. and Stacey R. Mathews, 3968 Sollars Road, consideration amount not disclosed.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to David and Shirley Weimer, 3968 Bogus Road SE, consideration amount not disclosed.

John E. Mayer to John E. Mayer Trust, 29.649 acres and 29.647 acres in Paint Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Charles A. Crum Estate to Bullit Enterprises LTD, 720 Sycamore St., consideration amount $65,000.

Josephine L. Newman to Jesus Garcia, 416 Peabody Ave., consideration amount $37,000.

Recorded May 15

Adam J. Bumgardner to Adam J. and Tammy Bumgardner, 3 Market St., consideration amount not disclosed.

Douglas A. and Eleanor M. Wait to Tristan Gaylon, 508 Third St., consideration amount $166,000.

Fayette County Land Reutilization Corp to WCHO Properties LLC, 419 Western Ave., consideration amount not disclosed.

David G. and Mary E. R. Fish to Johnson Tool Co. LTD, 107 S. Fayette St., consideration amount $100,000.

Sam Gebhardt to Ethan Hatfield and Rebecca Strider, 220 McKinley Ave., consideration amount $156,000.

Gracie Matthews to Matthews Homes, 927 Gregg St., consideration amount $70,000.