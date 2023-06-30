Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Edward W. Bennett Jr., 60 Biddle Blvd, Bloomingburg, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Sean L. Simpson, Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Chelsey N. Dawson, Columbus, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $145, fined $35 and costs.

Alicia Mclaughlin, West Chester, Pennsylvania, 80/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Annie J. Steele, Worthington, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Kevin Thomas, Louisville, Kentucky, 106/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kuanshi Zhong, Palo Alto, California, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nitesh K. Malviva, Leawood, Kansas, 105/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Damian Grube, South Solon, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Robert J. Barrese, Penfield, New York, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Ashley Y. Davila, Columbus, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Vincent L. Munro, 13223 Reid Road NW, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Clint D. Moore, Blanchester, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aneita M. Helber, 832 Lakeview Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hunter W. Smith, Nashville, Tennessee, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Erica M. Scarberry, Hillsboro, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $135, case was waived by defendant.

Benjamin M. Starkey, Leesburg, Ohio, overweight axel, fine $547, court costs $135, fined $547 and costs.

Benjamin M. Starkey, Leesburg, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, fined $30 and costs.

Jean K. Desir, Orlando, Florida, unsafe vehicle, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Trent W. Kroeger, Cincinnati, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lucas V. Evangelista, Latonia, Kentucky, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dylan A. Jara, Cincinnati, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $170, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy L. Morris, Smethport, Pennsylvania, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sherman D. Scott, Orlando, Florida, permit violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David E. Childers II, Pendleton, Indiana, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jose Solis, 3007 Greenfield Sabina Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Phyllis J. Ison-Cohee, Beavercreek, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

George B. Marshall, Cincinnati, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nicholas C. Kennedy, Worthington, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Beverly L. Pleasant, Tinley Park, Illinois, 86/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zhenhe Sun, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tracy Harrison, 54 N. Main St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Daniel L. Wilson, Midland, Ohio, permit violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason K. Meeks, Leesburg, Ohio, 71/55 fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lawrence P. Mclane, Leesburg, Ohio, 79/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Trever J. Smith Lamer, Sabina, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kate M. Dolphin, 9748 Madison Road NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert G. Crabtree, Greenfield, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dylan B. Sanfrey, 329 Florence St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

April D. Compher, 2673 Worthington Road NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dale Brown, Independence, Kentucky, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Theodore G. Allen, Oak Park, Michigan, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Larry J. Watson, Mount Orab, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ashley Helmick, San Diego, California, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.