A Revolutionary War Grave Marking ceremony was held at Grandview Cemetery in Chillicothe by the Arthur St. Clair Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) to honor patriots who fought for American independence. Pictured are Shawn A. Cox (left) who served as Master of Ceremonies and Robert E. Grim who was the speaker for the event. Photos submitted by Robert Grim Members of the Ohio Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Color Guard fires a musket salute. Photos submitted by Robert Grim Patriots Square in Grandview Cemetery in Chillicothe. Photos submitted by Robert Grim

As we prepare to celebrate American Independence Day, the Arthur St. Clair Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) conducted its third-annual grave marking ceremony at Patriots Square in Grandview Cemetery in Chillicothe honoring five patriots of the American Revolutionary War.

Over 300 veterans of that war are buried in Ross County.

Shawn A. Cox, a local resident, served as master of ceremonies for the event and Robert E. Grim, a retired Miami Trace American history teacher, was the principal speaker. Grim spoke about the importance of the 1777 Battle of Saratoga and how the American victory in that battle spoiled the British plan to separate the New England Colonies from the other colonies and hopefully end the war.

Both Grim and Cox are past presidents of the Arthur St. Clair Chapter SAR. Cox is also a past president of the Ohio Society of the SAR. Members of the SAR are descendants of Revolutionary War Patriots.

The chapter president, Dr. Richard Shellenberger, PhD, welcomed the guest and placed a wreath for the chapter during the wreath laying part of the ceremony. Several organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), presented wreaths.

Donald Miller, president of the Ohio Society SAR and Terressa Reep, Nathaniel Massie Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) brought greetings and commended the SAR for honoring the Revolutionary War Patriots and placed wreaths during the wreath laying part of the ceremony.

Chapter treasurer and past president Dr. Michael Geron, M.D. gave a biographical sketch of the five patriots being honored: Christopher Young, Thomas Miller, James Terney, James Stinson and Henry Hill.

The Ohio SAR Color Guard, under the command of Bob Hill, fired a musket salute. Both Cox and Grim are members of the Color Guard as well as Tony Robinson, a chapter past president, who serves as chapter chaplain. He gave both the invocation and benediction. The chairman of the SAR Eastern District, Daniel Matheke, played Taps.