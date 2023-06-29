Miami Trace ninth grader, Clay Wines, qualified for the largest rodeo in the world. Submitted photos Clay Wines, a 75th-annual National High School Finals Rodeo qualifier. Submitted photos

Clay Wines, a ninth grade student at Miami Trace High School, has earned a position on the Ohio state/provincial National High School rodeo team.

Wines and his teammates will be traveling to Gillette, Wyoming July 16-22 to compete at the 75th-annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the “tie-down roping” competition. Featuring more than 1,700 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo.

In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes and over $150,000 in added money, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 — based on their combined times and scores in the first two rounds — to advance to Saturday evening’s final round.

World champions will then be determined based on their three round combined times and scores.

Again, this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High school Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.thecowboychannel.com.

Performance times begin at 7 p.m. on July 16, and competition continues daily at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through July 22.

Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NHSFR offers the opportunity to enjoy contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries, and shopping at the NHSFR trade show.

To catch your local favorites at the NHSFR, visit NHSRA.com daily for complete results. For ticket information, visit https://www.cam-plex.com/p/nhsfr/ticketing.