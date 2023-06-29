Fireworks/festivities set for July 4 in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Lions Club will be holding its annual fireworks celebration on Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Several other events will be held in the area on Tuesday for the community to enjoy. One of those events is the annual Jeffersonville Fourth of July Parade. Returning to the parade this year will be the Youth Patriotic Bike Parade.

Youth are encouraged to decorate their bike or scooter for the Jeffersonville Fourth of July Parade and dress patriotically to celebrate Independence Day. The Patriotic Bike Parade is again being sponsored by the Jefferson Eastern Star Chapter #300 and the Jeffersonville Market. Participants will be eligible for a free one topping personal pizza from the Jeffersonville Market.

Those interested may sign up ahead by calling 740-426-6115 and leaving a message with your name, phone number, and the number of individuals participating. Youth should assemble for the parade at 7:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive between Woodsview Drive and State Route 734 in front of the Jeffersonville Green Apartments. The Jeffersonville Fourth of July Parade is slated to begin at 8 p.m.

The Record-Herald spoke with Jim Downing, treasurer of the Jeffersonville Lions Club, who gave some more information regarding the parade.

“Anybody and anything can participate in the parade. Mark Hoppes is the parade chairperson and has been involved for several years. All you have to do is show up on Colonial Drive and get in line, and you are in the parade,” Downing said.

The parade will begin on Colonial Drive near the Jeffersonville Pool and go on a route through town. The parade will disband near the Jeffersonville Market on 10 W. High St.

Another event on Tuesday is the annual Jefferson Township Fire and EMS Fish Fry. The event will take place at Station 500, beginning at 4 p.m. and will run until there is no food left. An individual sandwich is $5, a side of fries is $4, or a full meal can be purchased for $10, which will include a sandwich, fries, coleslaw, and a drink.

The Masonic Lodge and Jefferson Eastern Star will be selling homemade ice cream and baked goods on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.

From 12-4 p.m., Al’s Auto is hosting an event called “Dunk for a Cure,” which is set to have a dunk tank, lemonade stand, slushy stand, and baked goods for sale. All proceeds from this event will go towards the cost of a trip to Camp Sunshine in Maine for a local girl, Jordyn, who has a bone marrow failure illness. At this camp, Jordyn will see doctors, researchers, and other families fighting the same battle she is currently fighting.

Downing mentioned a potential viewing spot for the fireworks spectacle on Tuesday.

“Really, any place in town would be a good spot. Most of the people congregate over to the ball fields, and the Jeffersonville Athletic Association will have their concession stand open there as well. Another spot where people typically gather is the Jeffersonville Market parking lot.”

The fireworks for this year’s event were purchased from Hamburg Fireworks & Jerry’s Fireworks Factory, located in Lancaster.

According to Downing, the Jeffersonville Lions Club has been sponsoring the fireworks spectacle for nearly 25 years.

Downing closed with a message for the community.

“We would love for everyone to come out and support our local people, and as far as the fireworks go, the Jeffersonville Lions Club cannot do this without the tremendous support from individuals, businesses, organizations and the Travel and Tourism Bureau. I want everyone to remember what the Fourth of July means. It is not about having a day off from work, it is about celebrating the freedom and independence of our country.”