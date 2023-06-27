Members of the Washington Youth Football board posed for a photo with Washington High School head football coach Dave Everson (center) and Blue Lion Quarterback Club president JT Bunch (far right) in front of the new inflatable tunnel that the Blue Lion football teams will run through prior to games at Gardner Park this fall. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Blue Lion football players Jackson Keaton (left) and Daymion Daulton (right) helped wash cars during the Blue Lion Quarterback Club car wash fundraiser on Sunday June 25, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos The Washington High School cheer program was involved in the festivities by selling spirit gear and raffling off gift baskets and a football quilt during the Blue Lion Quarterback Club car wash fundraiser on Sunday June 25, 2023. Photo by Susan Valentine-Scott

