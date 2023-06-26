June 25 was the tractor rodeo where the Tractor 4-H club had to undertake a four-wheel wagon and two-wheel trailer (spreader) course. The younger kids did a lawn tractor course. There was a test on parts’ identification and tests for safety. Photos submitted by Cody Kirkpatrick June 25 was the tractor rodeo where the Tractor 4-H club had to undertake a four-wheel wagon and two-wheel trailer (spreader) course. The younger kids did a lawn tractor course. There was a test on parts’ identification and tests for safety. Photos submitted by Cody Kirkpatrick

June 25 was the tractor rodeo where the Tractor 4-H club had to undertake a four-wheel wagon and two-wheel trailer (spreader) course. The younger kids did a lawn tractor course. There was a test on parts’ identification and tests for safety.

June 25 was the tractor rodeo where the Tractor 4-H club had to undertake a four-wheel wagon and two-wheel trailer (spreader) course. The younger kids did a lawn tractor course. There was a test on parts’ identification and tests for safety.